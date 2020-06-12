Worzel Gummidge revival starring Mackenzie Crook ‘returning for more episodes’
The beloved series made a triumphant return to television late last year.
Mackenzie Crook’s reimagined Worzel Gummidge is eyeing a return to television, according to recent reports.
Based on the children’s literary character, the series debuted last Christmas to critical acclaim with a two-parter that explored important themes about safeguarding nature and the environment.
Writer-director Mackenzie Crook (Detectorists) stars as Worzel Gummidge, famously portrayed in live-action by Jon Pertwee in the ’70s, a living scarecrow on Scatterbrook Farm who goes on adventures with two young orphans.
British Comedy Guide reports that BBC One has ordered more episodes of the series, which had been intended to film in spring but have been delayed due to concerns about coronavirus.
It is hoped that the show will be able to go into production before the end of summer, with the intention being to get it back on television screens this winter.
RadioTimes.com has approached the BBC for comment.
Back in December, RadioTimes.com gave Crook’s Worzel Gummidge a glowing five-star review, calling it “funny, poignant and heartwarming,” and our readers agreed with that verdict.
Alongside Crook in the lead, Worzel Gummidge also stars India Brown, Thierry Wickens, Zoë Wanamaker, Rosie Cavaliero and Steve Pemberton. Both episodes that aired last Christmas remain available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.
