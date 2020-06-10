Alex Rider features subtle Boris Johnson joke you probably missed

Amazon Prime’s brand new adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s teenage spy Alex Rider features a blink and you’ll miss it joke aimed at the UK’s current Prime Minister.

The series sees British intelligence service MI6 recruit Alex to infiltrate Point Blanc, a correctional academy for rebellious children of the super-rich, creating a false identity for his special mission.

To most of his fellow students, Rider goes by the name Alex Friend, but a quick glimpse at his school file reveals that his full name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Friend.

The elaborate moniker is a direct reference to the Conservative PM, whose full name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, perhaps intended as a lighthearted jab at his own privileged background.

Did anyone else notice Alex Rider’s alias in the new @AlexRiderTV is named after Boris Johnson? @AnthonyHorowitz pic.twitter.com/PNWWXs256y — Alice L Clark (@alicelclark) June 4, 2020

Alex Rider is the second adaptation of Horowitz’s young adult spy novels and has seen a far more positive reception than 2006’s much maligned feature film.

Otto Farrant stars in the title role, alongside a cast that includes Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch).

