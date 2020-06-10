Accessibility Links

Alex Rider features subtle Boris Johnson joke you probably missed

The new series sees a teenage super spy enrol in an elite school for wealthy kids.

Alex Rider - Season 1 - Episode 103

Amazon Prime’s brand new adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s teenage spy Alex Rider features a blink and you’ll miss it joke aimed at the UK’s current Prime Minister.

The series sees British intelligence service MI6 recruit Alex to infiltrate Point Blanc, a correctional academy for rebellious children of the super-rich, creating a false identity for his special mission.

To most of his fellow students, Rider goes by the name Alex Friend, but a quick glimpse at his school file reveals that his full name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Friend.

The elaborate moniker is a direct reference to the Conservative PM, whose full name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, perhaps intended as a lighthearted jab at his own privileged background.

Alex Rider is the second adaptation of Horowitz’s young adult spy novels and has seen a far more positive reception than 2006’s much maligned feature film.

Otto Farrant stars in the title role, alongside a cast that includes Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch).

Alex Rider is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

