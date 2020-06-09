Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads revival starring Jodie Comer gets first look pictures

Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads revival starring Jodie Comer gets first look pictures

The star-studded cast includes Jodie Comer, Martin Freeman, Imelda Staunton, Tamsin Greig, Sarah Lancashire and Maxine Peake.

Jodie Comer in Talking Heads (BBC)

BBC One has released the first set of images from its upcoming Talking Heads revival, which sees the likes of Jodie Comer, Imelda Staunton, Tamsin Greig and Martin Freeman take on Alan Bennett’s iconic monologues.

Advertisement

The series will begin on BBC One from 9pm on Tuesday 23rd June with a double-bill, while all 12 dramatic monologues will also be made available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The original series aired on the BBC back in the 1980s, featuring the likes of Oscar winner Maggie Smith, and was followed up with a second series airing in the 1990s.

Martin Freeman in Talking Heads (BBC)
Martin Freeman in Talking Heads (BBC)

The new line-up includes: The Hobbit’s Martin Freeman, who will play a middle-aged man in “A Chip in the Sugar” (a role originated by Bennett himself); Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer as an aspiring actress in “Her Big Chance” (originated by Julie Walters); Tamsin Greig in “Nights in the Garden of Spain” (originated by Penelope Wilton); and The Crown’s Imelda Staunton in “A Lady of Letters” (originated by Patricia Routledge).

Tamsin Greig in Talking Heads (BBC)
Tamsin Greig in Talking Heads (BBC)

The full, star-studded cast also includes: Monica Dolan, Sarah Lancashire, Lesley Manville, Lucian Msamati, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Harriet Walter.

Sarah Lancashire in Talking Heads (BBC)
Sarah Lancashire in Talking Heads (BBC)

Bennett, who also wrote two new monologues for the revival, previously said in a statement, “In such difficult circumstances, that the BBC should choose to remount both series of Talking Heads, and produce two entirely new ones, is a comfort and a huge compliment. I hope a new generation of actors will get and give as much pleasure as we did 20 and 30 years ago.”

The twelve-part Talking Heads revival will begin on BBC One from 9pm on Tuesday 23rd June, before continuing in the following weeks.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for ore to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Alan Bennett's Talking Heads

Martin Freeman Alan Bennett's Talking Heads
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

BoJack Horseman, Netflix

25 of the best comedies on Netflix to watch now

The One and Only Ivan

Film time The best movies to watch on Disney+

Partnered content Disney+
Defending Jacob

Defending Jacob ending explained: Did Jacob kill Ben?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/05/2020 - Programme Name: Football, Prince William and our Mental Health - TX: 28/05/2020 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: HRH The Duke of Cambridge - (C) Goalhanger Films - Photographer: grab

Emma Bullimore Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health is an important and timely documentary during lockdown