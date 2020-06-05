Who plays Winston in 13 Reasons Why? Why he’s important for season 4

13 Reasons Why season three gave us a whodunnit murder mystery when Bryce Walker was killed, but by the end of the season the spotlight wasn’t on the rapist – it was on Monty.

With the new storyline direction, one character in particular stood out as someone who could play more of a prominent role in season four and that was Winston.

The newbie may have only shown up for a few episodes of the Netflix drama, but Monty’s ‘sort-of-boyfriend’ knows far too much to fade into the background. So who plays Winston and what role will he play in season four?

Here’s everything you need to know about Winston from 13 Reasons Why.

Who plays Winston?

Deaken Bluman plays Winston in 13 Reasons Why season three for two episodes. If you recognise him that’s because he starred in First Love and Fall Into Me before taking on the role in the Netflix drama.

Who is Winston and how important is he?

Winston is a new character introduced in season three. We first meet him when Monty and Alex join Bryce at a party. Winston is attracted to Monty and the two hook up, but there’s a small problem – Monty is in denial and struggling with his sexuality. Monty punches Winston at the party as he goes to leave.

A few weeks later, Winston and Monty meet again after the big Homecoming Game. Winston is caught taking pictures of the jock and, as he tries to get away from him, Monty surprises him (and viewers) as he apologises for his prior behaviour. They end up sleeping together. Despite this Monty continues to deny he’s gay. The night they hook up is also the very night that Bryce dies. Why is that important you ask? Well, it means that Monty couldn’t have killed Bryce and he has an alibi.

Netflix

Monty is arrested for sexually assaulting Tyler and Ani seizes the opportunity to blame him for Bryce’s death only to find out that Monty has died in prison. Winston ends up confronting Ani over her lies letting her know he’s on to her. He also tells her he doesn’t think Monty deserves to take the blame for something he didn’t do. We’re left wondering how this will play out. Will Winston try and clear Monty’s name?

With season four already confirmed as the final season we can expect to see more of Winston.

13 Reasons Why seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix now.