Riverdale producer vows show will “do better” in apology to Vanessa Morgan

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, executive producer of teen drama Riverdale has apologised to Vanessa Morgan after she posted a series of emotional comments on social media.

Morgan, who portrays Toni Topaz in Riverdale, previously said she was “tired of how black people are portrayed in Media”, highlighting how they were often cast as “thugs, “angry scary people” and “non-dimensional” sidekicks to white leads.

She later specifically addressed Riverdale, stating: “Too bad I’m the only black series regular but also paid the least. Girl I could go on for day.”

After the star’s fans rallied behind her – even getting #HearVanessaMorgan to trend on Twitter – Aguirre-Sacasa posted an apology through his social channels.

“We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa,” he wrote.

“She’s right. We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to [honour] her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of [colour].

“CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it. All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to [Black Lives Matter], but we know where the work must happen for us. In the writers’ room.”

Morgan joined Riverdale in its second season, her character soon becoming the love interest of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch).

Her comments came amid global Black Lives Matter anti-racism demonstrations following the death of black American George Floyd in police custody.

Riverdale filming has halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, with one member of the crew coming into contact with an individual treating positive for the disease. It’s not known when production will restart.

