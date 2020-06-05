Gangs of London creator gives season 2 update: “Watch this space”

Gangs of London still has one episode left to air on Sky Atlantic, but with the entire nine-part series having been available to bingewatch as a boxset since April, many fans have already marathoned the entire thing and are hungry for more.

Advertisement

The early signs are good for a renewal, with Sky revealing that last month that Gangs of London is the channel’s most watched original show this year and its second-biggest original drama ever.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

But there’s no official word yet on a season two, with the show’s co-creator, writer/director Gareth Evans, telling RadioTimes.com that the ongoing global situation, particularly the coronavirus pandemic, mean it’s difficult to confirm anything at this point.

“It’s one of those things where we’ve still be in the throes of enjoying the response to it, and enjoying the reaction to the first one,” Evans explained, as part of an exclusive Gangs of London Q&A event on the Radio Times Facebook page.

Gangs of London Live Q&A Join RadioTimes.com for a live Q&A with the stars of hit drama Gangs of London, in partnership with Sky. We'll be talking all things season one with Joe Cole (Sean Wallace), Sope Dirisu (Elliot Finch) and series director/co-creator Gareth Evans. Posted by Radio Times on Thursday, June 4, 2020

“It took us three years to get this one designed and done and out – and also we’re in weird unprecedented times at the moment, both on a global scale and on many other levels.”

Evans added: “It’s something that we’re very heartened by, to hear that there’s a hunger for it, that there’s a desire for it, and who knows? Just watch this space, really.”

Fingers crossed that a second season does materialise sooner rather than later. We’ll avoid spoilers in case you’re watching at Sky Atlantic pace, but trust those of us who’ve watched the finale – once you’re caught up, you’ll be screaming for more episodes too…

Gangs of London stars Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders) as Sean Wallace, heir to a vast criminal episode, and Sope Dirisu (Humans) as Elliot Finch, an enforcer with divided loyalties who becomes caught up in Sean’s world.

You can sign up to Sky TV here for access to Gangs of London. If you are a Sky TV customer, you can download the whole series of Gangs of London to your box now.

Alternatively, you can tune in to Sky Atlantic on Thursdays at 9pm to watch the show in weekly instalments.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide