Where is Cardinal filmed? Canadian drama’s locations revealed

Here's everything you need to know about the Canadian drama's filming locations...

Credit: BBC

Cardinal returned to BBC Two yesterday with its fourth and final season set in the fictional town of Algonquin Bay.

Adapted from Giles Brunt’s novels, the series follows detective John Cardinal (Billy Campbell) and his partner Lise Delorme (Karine Vanasse), the crime-investigating team based in the fictional Canadian city.

Though the murders are ice cold, viewers have been captivated by the snow-covered landscapes showcased throughout the series.

Here’s everything we know about the filming locations for Cardinal’s final season.

North Bay, Northern Ontario

Cardinal’s fourth series was primarily shot in North Bay, Northern Ontario.

The city, based in the Nipissing District, has a population of just 51,500 and straddles both the Ottawa River and the Great Lakes Basin.

The Algonquin Bay police station is located in North Bay, with news station CBC Sudbury’s old office being used as Cardinal’s workplace.

Cardinal series four (credit: BBC)

Sudbury, Ontario

Additional filming took place in Sudbury – the largest city in Canada’s Northern Ontario district, with a population of just over 161,000.

Speaking to The Sun about filming in Sudbury, executive producer Julia Sereny said: “It was about -40. It was so cold that our sound recordist could not get his truck started.”

“So we had no sound because we had to go and pick him up from afar,” she added. “When we tried to affix something — I can’t remember what it was — to a camera car, the windows shattered because it was so cold … Welcome to the north.”

Cardinal is not the only series filmed in Sudbury, with other Canadian dramas including Hard Rock Medical, Letterkenny and Bad Blood filming in the city as well.

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek

Cardinal series four also filmed in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, an First Nation reserve in Ontario.

Just 386 people living on the land, which is located on the shores of Whitefish Lake, 20 kilometres away from Sudbury.

Cardinal airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC Two. 

Cardinal

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
