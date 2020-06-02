Where is Netflix’s Blood & Water filmed?

The latest addition to Netflix’s ever growing pantheon of hit teen dramas is Blood & Water, telling the story of a girl who joins a new school and thinks she has found her long-lost sister.

The series is also only the second show from Africa that Netflix has commissioned, being set at the fictional Parkhurst school in Cape Town.

Here’s everything you need to know about the filming locations…

Where is Blood & Water filmed?

Filming for the series took place in Cape Town, in various locations across the city, showing it off in all its glory.

Although Parkhurst is a real region, the school itself at which the film is based is not real – and so most of the filming for the exterior shots of took place at Cape Town University.

Netflix executive Kelly Luegenbiehl has said that it is important for the streaming platform to have more content produced and filmed on the African continent, so we could be seeing more African filming locations in the future.

She said, “We are delighted to be investing further in African content and to partner with Nosipho and the team at Gambit Films to bring our second original series from South Africa to Netflix.

“Great stories are universal, so we expect this gripping teen drama, with its view on contemporary high-school life, to appeal to young adults from South Africa, as well as the rest of the world.”

