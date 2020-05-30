Meet the cast of ITV’s Quiz

Back in the Noughties, the popular British quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? was rocked by the so-called coughing scandal, involving “Coughing Major” Charles Ingram and his wife, Diana.

Now ITV is dramatising the crime and ensuing court case (starts on Sunday May 31 on AMC), with a star-studded cast including Succession star Matthew Macfadyen and Michael Sheen. Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Quiz.

Matthew Macfadyen plays Major Charles Ingram

Who is Major Charles Ingram? A winning contestant on Who Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? who was later embroiled in the show’s infamous coughing scandal, he and his wife were both found guilty of cheating and of “procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception” in 2003.

Where have I seen Matthew Macfadyen before? The British actor is probably best known for his roles in Spooks, Ripper Street, Frost/Nixon, the film version of Pride and Prejudice (he played Mr Darcy), and currently HBO’s Succession (he plays Tom Wambsgans ).

Sian Clifford plays Diana Ingram

Who is Diana Ingram? Charles Ingram’s wife and co-conspirator, she was also previously a contestant on Who Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? prior to her husband’s appearance.

Where have I seen Sian Clifford before? Fleabag fans will probably recognise Clifford as Claire, the title character’s high-maintenance sister. She also played the scheming Martha Crawley in the ITV adaptation of Vanity Fair.

Michael Sheen plays Chris Tarrant

Who is Chris Tarrant? The host and quiz master of Who Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

Where have I seen Michael Sheen before? Sheen has form for playing real-life people, having previously starred as Tony Blair three times (The Deal, The Queen, and The Special Relationship), and as broadcaster David Frost in Frost/Nixon. He’s also starred in the likes of The Twilight Saga, Masters of Sex, and more recently Good Omens.

Helen McCrory plays Sonia Woodley QC

Who is Sonia Woodley QC? The lawyer who defended the Ingrams’ case.

Where have I seen Helen McCrory before? The actress is best known for her roles as Narcissus Malfoy in the Harry Potter films; as Polly Gray in the BBC series Peaky Blinders; and for roles in MotherFatherSon, Skyfall, Hugo, and The Queen (in which she played Cherie Blair).

Mark Bonnar plays Paul Smith

Who is Paul Smith? The Television Chairman of production company Celador, and the brains behind Who Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

Where have I seen Mark Bonnar before? Bonnar is known for his roles in Humans (as Dr. Neil Sommer), Shetland, Line of Duty (as DCC Mike Dryden), Unforgotten, and more recently in six-part series Summer of Rockets.

Michael Jibson plays Tecwen Whittock

Who is Tecwen Whittock? The Ingram’s co-conspirator, the Crown Prosecution argued that Tecwen’s coughing alerted Charles to the correct answers.

Where have I seen Michael Jibson before? The actor won an Olivier award for playing King George III in the West End version of Hamilton, and you may also recognise him for his on-screen work – he played the seedy factory foreman in the film version of Les Misérables, and has starred in 1917, Beauty and the Beast, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Aisling Bea plays Claudia Rosencrantz

Who is Claudia Rosencrantz? ITV’s real-life former Entertainment Commissioner.

Where have I seen Aisling Bea before? The comedian and actress is best known for her roles in This Way Up (which she created and starred in, alongside Sharon Horgan) and Netflix’s Living with Yourself opposite Paul Rudd.

Elliott Levey plays David Briggs

Who is David Briggs? Paul Smith’s colleague at Celador.

Where have I seen Elliott Levey before? The actor has starred in the likes of Press, Peaky Blinders, State of the Union, Black Earth Rising, and films Murder on the Orient Express, Philomena, and Florence Foster Jenkins.

Trystan Gravelle plays Adrian Pollock

Who is Adrian Pollock? Diana’s brother, he is also obsessed with the quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

Where have I seen Trystan Gravelle before? The Welsh star played Greg in last year’s Baptiste, and Baldwin in A Discovery of Witches. He also played the younger version of Robbie Coltrane’s character in National Treasure.

Risteard Cooper plays David Liddiment

Who is David Liddiment? The real-life former director of programmes and channels at ITV.

Where have I seen Risteard Cooper before? Cooper has starred in Batman Begins, Delicious, No Offence, and An Crisis.

Jerry Killick plays Paddy Spooner

Who is Paddy Spooner? A self-confessed quiz expert who advises Diana Ingram.

Where have I seen Jerry Killick before? The actor has starred in Nicole and OJ, Second Spring and Monkey Sandwich.

This article was originally published on 2 April 2020