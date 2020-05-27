Accessibility Links

  Dracula's Claes Bang and Brian Cox star in new charity lockdown pilot

The murder mystery pilot, featuring an all-star cast, will be available to watch for free online

Little Room

Succession’s Brian Cox and Dracula’s Claes Bang are starring in an online pilot episode of Little Room – a murder mystery series filmed during lockdown.

The episode, which premieres today, features an all-star international cast, including Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), Antonia Campbell-Hughes (Lead Balloon), Grace Van Patten (The Meyerowitz Stories) and journalist Mariella Frostrup, who filmed the episode from their respective homes.

The 30-minute whodunnit, written and directed by Dolly Wells, Suzi Ewing and Heidi Greensmith, sees the patients of a renowned expert psychiatrist band together after the agoraphobia therapist disappears without a trace.

Viewers of the episode are encouraged to donate funds to the Film and TV Charity and Motion Picture and Television Fund, which are raising money for those in the film, TV and cinema industry facing financial difficulty due to the coronavirus crisis.

Only one episode, created by film producer Maggie Monteith, has been filmed during lockdown so far.

Other dramas filmed during lockdown include ITV’s Isolation Stories, featuring Sheridan Smith, Robert Glenister and Angela Griffin.

Little Room is free to watch on the Pinpoint Presents website from today. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

