Danish crime thriller DNA from creator of The Killing arrives at BBC

A new Danish crime thriller from one of the creator of The Killing is coming to the BBC, joining a long list of Scandinavian TV series to be picked up by the broadcaster.

Advertisement

DNA, created by Torleif Hoppe, will air later this year and boasts an impressive cast including the Oscar nominated British actress Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Broadchurch).

Rampling is joined by Polish actress Zofia Wichlacz and an extensive list of Danish small-screen stars including Anders W. Berthelsen (The Killing) and Nicolas Bro (The Bridge, The Killing), and Olivia Joof (Perfect Places).

The eight-episode series focuses on a respected detective who discovers evidence his daughter may be alive five years after she had gone missing as a baby – and is aided by a seasoned French investigator who is working on a similar case.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

The BBC’s head of programme acquisition, Sue Deeks, said of the programme, “Beginning with a shocking event, DNA is an intriguing and unexpected crime series which will keep BBC viewers absorbed to the very end.”

And Malika Abdellaoui, managing director at Newen Distribution added, “We are extremely proud to bring this very unique crimes series to the UK audience and work with our long partners of BBC.”

It is not yet clear which BBC channel the series will be shown on, but in the past Scandinavian dramas have found a home on BBC Four – with recent series broadcast on the channel including Wisting, Twin and State of Happiness.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.