The Crown producer doubts season 5 “can film socially distanced”

Producer Andy Harries has said he’s “not sure” if production on The Crown can continue whilst social distancing restrictions are in place.

Speaking to a BAFTA masterclass, the producer and co-founder of Left Bank Pictures said that he doesn’t know when filming can continue on future series Netflix‘s historical drama.

“I hate to be doomy and gloomy because I am an optimistic guy,” he began. “Every day is a new challenge and every day you’ve got to be up for that challenge and you have got to plow on.”

“Obviously we are facing challenging times and I don’t know when we will return to filming normally,” he added.

“I am not sure if we can film socially distanced,” he continued. “I am sure some productions could do it but I am not sure that the shows we are doing would work, but we are looking at it very closely.”

Although production on The Crown series four, Olivia Colman’s last outing as Queen Elizabeth II, was completed before the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced, Harries was doubtful as to whether filming on season five would begin anytime soon.

“Obviously we don’t know how long this will go on. It’s going to be hard to because I suspect that, because all the big broadcasters will be losing a lot of money, a lot of productions will be trimmed back – a lot of budgets will be trimmed,” Harries added.

He continued: “It will be tough for producers and it’s hard to pretend otherwise, I am sorry to say.”

In January, The Crown’s showrunner Peter Morgan confirmed that Imelda Staunton will replace Olivia Coleman as the UK’s reigning monarch for the show’s fifth and final season.

Although we’re unlikely to see filming commence on season five anytime soon, season four is due to land on Netflix later this year.

Series one, two and three of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix.