What is Little Fires Everywhere about? How can I watch it?

Reese Witherspoon seems to have cornered the market in gossipy, suburban mothers, following up her acclaimed turn in Big Little Lies with her latest headline role in Hulu’s family drama Little Fires Everywhere, an adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestselling book.

Advertisement

Kerry Washington (Scandal) co-stars as an artist whose presence causes chaos for Witherspoon’s character.

Read on for everything you need to know about Little Fires Everywhere.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Little Fires Everywhere on Amazon UK: When is it out?

UK viewers can watch the Hulu drama Little Fires Everywhere from Friday 22nd May on Amazon Prime Video.

Little Fires Everywhere book: Is it based on a novel?

Yes – the series is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng.

Little Fires Everywhere was Ng’s second novel and takes place in Shaker Heights, Ohio where she grew up. The US broadcast of the TV adaptation saw the book rocket to the top of the New York Times fiction best seller list.

Buy Little Fires Everywhere from Amazon now

Little Fires Everywhere cast: Who stars in the series?

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington headline as journalist Elena and artist Mia respectively.

Elena’s husband Bill is played by Joshua Jackson (The Affair), while Pearl, Mia’s daughter, is played by Lexi Underwood. Rosemarie DeWitt (United States of Tara) plays Elena’s family friend, Linda McCullough.

Among the Richardson children, Megan Stott plays Izzy, Elena’s rebellious younger daughter; Jade Pettyjohn plays elder daughter Lexie; Jordan Elsass plays son Trip; and Gavin Lewis plays the sensitive younger son, Moody.

Little Fires Everywhere trailer

You can watch the pulse-pounding trailer for the series below.

What is Little Fires Everywhere about?

Reese Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson, a journalist, mother of four, and resident of the smugly progressive suburb Shaker Heights, in Cleveland. The only source of annoyance for Elena so far has been her daughter, Izzy, the black sheep of the family. However, two new arrivals in the area are about to change all that…

In the book on which the TV show is based, the issues of race and motherhood are deftly examined, as Elena rents out her second home to Mia Warren (Washington), a mysterious artist and mother to teenager Pearl.

Elena later hires Mia as housekeeper – a decision which eventually upends the Richardson’s seemingly picture-perfect lives.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide