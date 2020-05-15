Netflix’s White Lines soundtrack: Every song featured in Ibiza crime drama

As you might expect from a series set on Ibiza, White Lines has a packed soundtrack showcasing a wide variety of music.

The latest show from Money Heist creator Alex Pina revolves around the murder of British DJ Axel Collins, who was briefly one of the biggest names on the island before going missing 20 years ago.

When Axel’s body is finally discovered, his sister flies out to uncover exactly what happened to him, taking a wild journey through Ibiza’s hedonistic nightlife in her quest for answers.

Here are all the songs featured in Netflix’s White Lines and where to find them in the series…

Episode 1

The Velocity of Love by Suzanne Ciani

(The discovery of Axel’s body)

We Keep Falling in Love by Las Vegas Big Band

(Conchita’s water aerobics session)

Bamboléo by Gipsy Kings

(Zoe’s drive to Ibiza)

Time Gone By by Tom Holkenborg

(Axel and his friends arrive on Ibiza)

Movin’ On Up by Primal Scream

(Marcus sings to himself in the car)

23 Lies by Death in Vegas

(Zoe rides her moped)

Don’t Go by Awesome 3

(Axel and his friends party in his Manchester house)

Creep by Karen Souza

(Montage at the end of episode one)

We Do What We Want by Alan Fitzpatrick

(Zoe dancing alone in the nightclub)

Episode 2

The Age of Love (Jam & Spoon Watch Out For Stella Mix) by Age of Love

(Axel’s illegal rave in an abandoned warehouse)

Vayu by Kora (CA)

(Axel’s wake hosted at David’s house)

Welcome to My World by Jim Reeves

(Zoe drives to Marcus’ house while the others party)

Taste (Make It Shake) by Aitch

(Anna’s daughter dances for a boy)

Lingala (Gorje Hewek & Izhevski Remix) by Lee Burridge & Lost Desert feat. Junior

(A song playing at Axel’s wake)

It’s A Sin by Eddy Arnold

(Axel and Kika spend time by the sea)

Southern Trees by Sub Sub

(Playing as Marcus is confronted by the drug smugglers)

At The River by Groove Armada

(Playing as Marcus returns home to find his dog in the swimming pool)

Cruel World by Willie Nelson

(The drug smugglers break Marcus’ leg)

Episode 3

Hotride by The Prodigy

(Zoe and Boxer’s get into a car chase with the police)

Lucio Silla, K.135: Overture by Mozart

(Axel plays Conchita’s record at Oriol’s party)

Hallelujah (Club Mix) by Happy Mondays

(Playing outside at Oriol’s party)

A. Cupido by Deva & Recycled J

(Montage of Kika’s wild night out)

The Only One I Know by The Charlatans

(As Marcus desperately demands to leave hospital)

How We Do (Raffa FI Re Edit) by Raffa FL feat. Mr V

(Playing as Oriol walks into the Martinez nightclub)

Losing It by FISHER

(Played by Cristobal during his set at a beach party)

Distort Me by Boys Noize

(Used to burst Cristobal’s eardrums when he refuses to confess)

Episode 4

L’elisir D’amore: Una Furtiva Lagrima by Enrico Caruso

(Montage at the beginning of the episode)

Give Out But Don’t Give Up (Portishead Remix) by Primal Scream

(Flashback to Manchester 1996)

Turning Around by Theo Kottis

(Playing in the club during Kika and Zoe’s night out)

Cumbia De Donde by Calexico

(Playing in Kika’s car when she picks up Zoe)

Live Life by Tom Holkenborg

(Zoe sees Axel while swimming in the sea)

Lujon by Henry Mancini

(As Andreu tells Conchita he is leaving her)

Free Animal by Foreign Air

(Just before Andreu gets taken off the road)

In The Club by Tom Holkenborg

(Playing over the end credits)

Episode 5

Darker Night by Tom Holkenborg

(Zoe returns to her father’s camper van)

Groovy Train (Terry Farley Remix) by The Farm

(Playing at Marcus’ house when Zoe asks him for help)

Keep Control (ARTBAT Remix) by Sono

(As Zoe leaves the nightclub where Boxer lives)

Tearing Me Up by Bob Moses

(Zoe and Boxer dance at the nightclub)

Outro by M83

(The Calafat family reunite in hospital after Andreu is attacked)

Episode 6

Hide by Franky Wah feat. Robinson

(A track Marcus plays at a party)

Piensa En Mí by Placido Domingo

(As Andreu returns from hospital in his wheelchair)

Positive Education by Slam

(Playing at Axel’s birthday party)

Don’t Call Me Up by Mabel

(Marcus’ daughter plays it as his house is repossessed)

Bem, Bem, Maria by Gipsy Kings

(While Marcus and Zoe awkwardly drive through a traditional religious parade)

Episode 7

Going Back to My Roots by Richie Havens

(When Axel and his friends dump Oriol’s boat in his swimming pool)

Danke Schoen by Brenda Lee

(As Zoe talks about her passionate romance with Boxer)

Good Grief by Urban Dance Squad

(Playing in Marcus’ car on his way to meet the Calafats)

Voodoo Ray by A Guy Called Gerald

(While Axel and his friends take drugs in the woods)

Already There by The Verve

(After Zoe leaves the dinner with Axel’s friends)

Episode 8

Con Altura by ROSALÍA & J Balvin feat. El Guincho

(The detective and his wife dance together outside Clint’s camper van)

Deceiver by Chris Lake & Green Velvet

(Playing at the club when Zoe arrives to find her daughter)

Let Me Love You by Weiss (UK)

(Playing at the house party were Zoe finds Jenny)

Episode 9

Keep On Jumpin’ by The Lisa Marie Experience

(When Axel shows his friends the area of land he’s purchased for their nightclub)

Sweet Harmony by Liquid

(While Zoe parties with Marcus and Kika by the pool)

Promised Land (Club Mix) by Joe Smooth

(Played by Axel at the wedding of Marcus and Anna)

Professonal Widow by Tori Amos

(Axel and his friends take an extravagant limo journey)

Episode 10

Passion (Naked Mix) by Gat Décor

(Playing at Axel’s birthday party)

Price You Pay by UNKLE

(Playing just prior to Axel burning his giant wooden statue)

Rock’n Roll by Espanto

(While Boxer cleans up after Clint’s death)

Your Love by Frankie Knuckles

(Playing at Axel’s party, while Boxer comforts Oriol about his new tattoo)

