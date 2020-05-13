BBC iPlayer has biggest day ever as Killing Eve and Normal People drive record numbers

BBC iPlayer recorded its biggest day in history on Sunday after receiving 22.5 million requests to stream or download programmes.

The steaming platform credited the lockdown release of Normal People and Killing Eve season three for the record-breaking figures, as well as the Prime Minister’s Sunday statement, which received 1.1 million requests.

Since the coronavirus lockdown began on 23rd March, BBC iPlayer has received 927 million requests to stream or download content – a 61 per cent increase on last year’s figures.

The most watched shows on iPlayer have been BBC Three’s new drama Normal People, which raked in 28 million requests, and the April release of Killing Eve series three.

Both programmes contributed to iPlayer’s most successful week in history, 27 April through to 3 May, which saw 146 million users steam BBC content.

Other popular lockdown shows on the streaming platform include drama The Nest and Race Across the World, while older boxsets like Gavin and Stacey, Spooks, Waterloo Road and Call the Midwife were also watched by viewers.

“This has been a unique period in our history and I’m pleased that BBC iPlayer has been able to make such a positive contribution to what so many people are watching,” said BBC iPlayer Controller Dan McGolphin.

The BBC also announced this period has marked a number of record-breaking milestones, with April being its best month on record (564 million streaming views) and January through to March being the streamer’s best quarter.

Normal People and Killing Eve are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.