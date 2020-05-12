Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Outlander bids farewell to ‘integral’ member of production team after season 5 finale
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Outlander bids farewell to ‘integral’ member of production team after season 5 finale

The historical drama says goodbye to its long-standing production designer Jon Gary Steele

Outlander series five

Outlander‘s cast and crew have announced the departure of production designer Jon Gary Steele from the show following the series five finale.

Advertisement

Steele worked as a production on Outlander from its first first series until the most recent series, which ended on Sunday.

Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser on the historical drama, and executive producer Maril Davis took to Twitter to bid Steele farewell and thank him for his work on the past five series.

“Thank you for five seasons of incredible design work,” wrote Davis. “And thank you for being so much fun to work with. Until next time xx.”

He has since worked on new horror series The Sandman, a TV reboot of the cult horror franchise set to land on Netflix in 2021.

Jon Gary Steele
Jon Gary Steele (Credit: Getty Images)

A series 6 of Outlander is currently in the works, however with the coronavirus pandemic halting production crews all over the entertainment industry, it is unclear when the series is likely to return to Starz and Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Outlander series five is available to stream on Amazon Prime in the UK. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Outlander

Outlander Sam Heughan season 3
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Claire Fraser

Outlander star defends controversial moment in season 5 finale

Outlander series five

Outlander’s Sam Heughan on ‘tough, triggering’ issues in season 5 finale

Outlander series five

Everything you need to know about Outlander season five

#SaveHannibal petition passes 50,000 signatures