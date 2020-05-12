Line of Duty’s AC-12 reunite for mini-episode to support the NHS

The lockdown period has seen a wide variety of cast reunions and surprise mini-episodes from some of the nation’s best-loved shows – and the latest series to join in the fun is Line of Duty.

A short clip uploaded to Twitter by series creator Jed Mercurio served the double purpose of cheering up fans and even more importantly supporting the Asks for Maks campaign – which is raising money to provide much needed PPE for health workers.

The clip featured series stars Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston in character as Kate Fleming, Ted Hastings and Steve Arnott respectively, each appearing from their own homes via a conference call. (Compston joked that the pool in his Las Vegas home was a virtual background!)

#LineofDuty ⁦@Vicky_McClure⁩ ⁦@martin_compston⁩ Adrian Dunbar proudly support ⁦@asksformasks⁩ raising money to provide much needed PPE for health workers. Donate directly or take part in the live auction https://t.co/2AIQDJzehl pic.twitter.com/6A6f9oGJFk — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) May 12, 2020

It consisted of the much-loved characters discussing a “coded” message the team had received which Ted was convinced had come from the show’s mystery antagonist H.

“PPE, NHS” he said, “I mean mother of God, what in the blue blazes does that mean?!”

At this point Steve and Kate stepped in to explain that it wasn’t a coded message after all, but a reference to the Asks for Masks charity auction, before they directed fans to the charity’s website.

Mercurio’s tweet also encouraged fans to donate directly or take part in the live auction – which includes all sorts of prizes ranging from a Strictly Come Dancing Masterclass with Kristina Rihanoff for up to 12 people to a James Bond Presentation signed by all Bond actors.

Line of Duty had been expected to return for series six later this year – but the coronavirus pandemic has seen production delayed six weeks into a sixteen week shoot, meaning we may well have to wait until 2021 to see AC-12 in action once more.

