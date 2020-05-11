The Eddy ending explained: Jack Thorne reveals why big plot-line was left hanging

Damien Chazelle’s ambitious Netflix jazz drama The Eddy has received mixed reviews, and the finale was no exception, with a number of loose narrative threads – but a satisfying ending for father-and-daughter duo Elliot and Julie, whose relationship arc culminated in a tear-jerking (albeit short-lived) musical performance and Julie’s decision to stay in Paris permanently, despite her mother’s attempt to lure her back to New York.

However, the show’s murder mystery plot line – following the brutal murder of Elliot’s business partner, Farid – was left unresolved. Elliot (by this point in reluctant league with gangster Sami, who likely ordered Farid’s death) eventually decided to co-operate with the police, but we didn’t see a definite conclusion to their investigation.

Series writer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) has explained his rationale behind leaving the crime plot unresolved, adding that an “action-packed” episode at the series’ end wouldn’t have felt true to the show overall.

“The important thing for me was that the character stories are answered,” he told Entertainment Weekly.”The crime was never the focus of the show for me. It was never a show about crime…

“The important resolution was between Elliot and Julie, and that this was a coming-of-age story for the two of them, and that they were coming into their own and discovering themselves, and ready to be new people and ready to sort themselves out and ready to care about each other and about the band. And that is in the show. The crime plot, we didn’t ever want to feel like that dominated things.”

He continued, “We toyed with doing two action-packed episodes at the end that sort of answered all those questions and turned into lots of people running around, doing all that sort of thing. And it just felt like it wasn’t true to the story we were telling. And certainly, as the character develops, and as the show went on, creating those [character arcs] felt more important than answering those sorts of questions or providing that sort of resolution.”

The Eddy is streaming now on Netflix