Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Will there be a second series of Van Der Valk on ITV?

Will there be a second series of Van Der Valk on ITV?

After the first three feature-length episodes, here's what we know about whether ITV's Van Der Valk reboot will return for more

Van Der Valk

Published:

The first series of ITV’s Van Der Valk reboot consists of just three episodes, each one a standalone detective story starring Marc Warren as a talented (maverick) Dutch detective. But after the final episode on Sunday 10th March, viewers will be wondering: will Warren be back for more?

Advertisement

The original Van Der Valk starred Barry Foster in the main role and ran for a total of five series, three of them in the 1970s and then two more in the early 90s.

So could we see even more Van Der Valk in future…? Here’s what we know:

Will there be another series of Van Der Valk?

Van Der Valk cast

Yes! Three more feature-length episodes are already in development – but like so many TV shows right now, production is on pause thanks to the coronavirus.

Writer Chris Murray told RadioTimes.com: “We’re developing some scripts for three more films, hopefully, if we get to – once the virus lifts, hopefully.

“One is set in the world of the diamond industry, because Amsterdam is famous for its history of being the city of diamonds. There’s a squatting story which again came out of the history of Amsterdam having a tradition of squatting, and then the final one is going to be about classical music, which again the city has a very vibrant classical music scene.”

He also discussed the locations that he hopes show showcase in future, explaining: “Hopefully by the end of those three episodes, and if there are any more we do, people on the one hand are getting a familiar hit of a city they may know or may want to know – but equally they’re seeing different sides to it.”

And actress Maimie McCoy told ITV’s This Morning: “We were supposed to be filming now. We should have started the second series this week.

“We’re gutted. It’s been such an amazing response and such huge audiences. I think as a team we’ve created something that’s the beginning of something brilliant. We’re all itching to get back to it and building those relationships and creating those characters.”

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Van Der Valk

Worzel Gummidge season 2 on BBC One (Mackenzie Crook)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Beurer BF 180 Diagnostic Bathroom Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off a diagnostic bathroom scale

With this clever gadget you can discover your weight and more – all at a glance!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Marc Warren in Van der Valk

Van Der Valk theme tune: Why doesn’t ITV’s reboot feature ‘Eye Level’?

Van Der Valk cast

Van Der Valk review: ITV’s reboot is disappointing – but Amsterdam looks great

Van Der Valk filming in Amsterdam

Where is ITV’s Van Der Valk filmed?

Van Der Valk cast

Meet the cast of ITV’s Van Der Valk