How to watch Gangs of London on TV and stream online

Gangs of London has proven to be a hit with viewers since it launched in April with all nine episodes released in a batch for viewers to binge during lockdown.

The gangland drama – led by Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole – is brutal and bloody, but tells the compelling story of a power vacuum among the gangs of London after a crime lord is mistakenly gunned down.

Where can I watch Gangs of London?

Gangs of London is available to watch on Sky right now. If you are a Sky TV customer, you can download the whole series of Gangs of London to your box now.

Alternatively, you can tune in to Sky Atlantic on Thursdays at 9pm to watch the show in weekly installments.

If you are not a Sky customer, you can also watch on NOW TV. (No. the show isn’t on Netflix)

What is Gangs of London about?

As mentioned above, Gangs of London dives into the criminal underworld of London following the death of a notorious crime boss.

His son Sean Wallace, played by Joe Cole, is the heir to the throne, but has his work cut out to restore order among the various intertwined gangs while also gunning to avenge his late father.

How many seasons of Gangs of London are there?

Right now there is just one season but Gangs of London Season 2 has been confirmed. It’s no surprise considering Sky Atlantic’s biggest ever original drama launch with a 7-day cumulative audience of 2.23 million viewers for the opening episode alone.

It’s too soon for a release date but new episodes aren’t expected until 2022.

Who’s in the Gangs of London cast?

Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Skins) plays the lead role of Sean, while Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials) takes up the mantle of his father’s trusted advisor Ed Dumani.

Sope Dirisu (The Huntsman: Winter’s War) plays henchman Elliot Finch and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) takes on the matriarch figure of Marian to round off the key players with a sprawling host of other figures involved throughout the series.

Where is Gangs of London set?

We’ll let you guess where the main action takes place…

However there is still plenty going on outside of London with flashes of crime dealings and conflict all around the world, including Turkey and Nigeria in the opening few episodes.