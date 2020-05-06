Normal People producer says BBC drama might get second series

BBC Three’s hit romantic drama Normal People could get a second season in the future, but it might not be anytime soon.

The much-anticipated series arrived on BBC Three last month to critical acclaim, depicting the ups and downs of the relationship between university students Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal).

Based on the novel by Sally Rooney, Normal People has attracted rave reviews and broke the record for most BBC iPlayer requests in seven days, with a whopping 16.2 million.

Despite the success, a second season isn’t a dead certainty just yet, but producer Ed Guiney has said that it could happen one day.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “We’re not thinking about a second season at the moment. Maybe in the future at some point in time. What we are doing is the same team are adapting Conversations With Friends, which is Sally’s first book.

“Obviously, [it] is a cousin of Normal People in a way, but it’s also quite different. We’re actively developing that and Lenny’s going to direct the opening episodes of that again, and that’s very exciting and a lovely thing to be working on during the lockdown.”

Conversations With Friends had been announced prior to Normal People’s premiere and should serve as a spiritual successor to the romantic drama, albeit not an outright sequel.

Fans hoping for a direct continuation of Marianne and Connell’s story will have to keep their fingers crossed, but it sounds as if it isn’t off the table…

Normal People is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.