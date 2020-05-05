Hollywood stars say Netflix series was toned down from “very graphic” original scripts

Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series Hollywood could have been even more X-rated, according to two of the stars of the show.

Advertisement

David Corenswet and Darren Criss, who play Jack Costello and Raymond Ainsley respectively, have both claimed that the series was toned down when compared to the original version as written in the scripts.

“The initial draft of the script was very graphic,” Corenswet told Entertainment Weekly, “They toned it down.”

Meanwhile Criss added, “There’s no f**king numbers on the dial anymore for how raunchy it was. They dialled it back severely to focus more on the heart and the hope… There was s**t I clutched my pearls at.”

He continued, “The descriptions of stuff were uber-salacious. The vibe was super-charged sexuality. How you shoot a scene and how it’s written, there’s a margin of disparity. But it certainly did make the initial read-through a little terrifying.”

The series, which debuted on Netflix last Friday (1st May) tells the fictionalised story of aspiring actors and filmmakers trying to make their way in Golden Age Hollywood, and also stars Patti LuPone and Jim Parsons.

And while the limited series might not have ended up as raunchy as originally planned, sex scenes still play a prominent role in the drama – with many of the characters employed as sex workers, while the plot also includes references to the notorious casting couch.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Hollywood is streaming on Netflix now. Check out our list of the best TV shows on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide