Meet the cast of Netflix’s jazz drama The Eddy

Netflix’s multilingual drama The Eddy is latest project from Damien Chazelle, the director of Whiplash and La La Land, and tells the story of a failing Parisian jazz club and the various people connected to it.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of The Eddy.

André Holland plays Elliot Udo

Who is Elliot Udo? A former New Yorker turned Parisian jazz club owner, he’s also The Eddy’s band leader and resident songwriter. He left his family behind in America – including his teenage daughter, Julie – to pursue his new career in France.

Where have I seen André Holland before? He played Kevin in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, and has starred in films like A Wrinkle In Time, Selma and ’42. He’s also starred in TV series American Horror Story: Roanoke.

Joanna Kulig plays Maja

Who is Maja? The lead singer at Parisian jazz club The Eddy. She previously had a fling with Elliot, which ended badly.

Where have I seen Joanna Kulig before? You might have spotted this Polish actress playing Hanna’s birth mother in the Amazon TV series Hanna; she has previously starred in Elles and the historical film Cold War.

Amandla Stenberg plays Julie

Who is Julie? Julie is Elliot’s rebellious and troubled teenage daughter, who often lives a hedonistic lifestyle. Her mother sends her to live with her father in Paris and attend an international school.

Where have I seen Amandla Stenberg before? The actress first found international fame playing Rue in The Hunger Games. She has since starred in The Hate U Give; Where Hands Touch; Everything, Everything; and Beyoncé music video Lemonade.

Tahar Rahim plays Farid

Who is Farid? Elliot’s charming business partner, who becomes involved with criminal gangs in an attempt to save The Eddy from financial ruin.

Where have I seen Tahar Rahim? You might recognise him for playing Judas in the film Mary Magdalene, and has starred in films including A Prophet, The Looming Tower, and The Eagle co-starring Channing Tatum.

Leïla Bekhti plays Amira

Who is Amira? Farid’s wife, who claims to have no knowledge of Farid’s illegal dealings.

Where have I seen Leïla Bekhti before? Bekhti previously co-starred alongside Rahim in French film A Prophet, and has also starred in the likes of Tout ce qui brille and Paris, je t’aime.

Adil Dehbi plays Sim

Who is Sim? A bartender at Parisian jazz club The Eddy.

Where have I seen Adil Dehbi before? Dehbi played Fabrice in the French film Bad Seeds (Mauvaises Herbes) and the TV series Une famille formidable.

The Eddy will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday 8th May 2020

