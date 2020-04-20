Normal People season two could happen, says director – but there’s a catch

There’s already a buzz surrounding BBC Three’s upcoming adaptation of Normal People, Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel of the same name about two young people, Marianne and Connell, who continually fall in and out of love.

The series is set to end roughly where the novel does, following Marianne and Connell’s graduation from Trinity College, Dublin, but the show’s director has already hinted that there may be another series to come – just not as soon as fans might be hoping…

Asked by RadioTimes.com whether he could see a second series on the cards, Normal People director Lenny Abrahamson said that he hopes to revisit the characters in “ten years time”.

“I have a fantasy of doing a kind of ten year seeing where they are in ten years time sort of thing, if I’m not too decrepit at that point,” he said.

Normal People’s lead actors have also expressed their interest in following up on the characters. Speaking to RadioTimes.com in a separate interview, Paul Mescal (Connell) said, “I put my hand up and say I’d play Connell until the cows come home.”

“Same!” Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Marianne, added.

The novel follows the two teenagers from different sides of the social divide as they grow up in Ireland, before moving on to university and navigating relationships with each other and other people.

The series will land as a box set on BBC Three on Sunday 26th April. The 12-part drama will also begin airing on BBC One the day afterwards, on Monday 27th April at 9pm, kicking off with two 30-minute episodes and airing weekly afterwards.

Viewers in the US will be able to watch the series from 29th April on Hulu.

