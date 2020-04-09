When is Killing Eve season 3 on TV? Cast, trailer and plot

Killing Eve season two ended with a bang – literally! – and ever since then we’ve been waiting to see what happens next for Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The BBC America drama is in the hands of new showrunner Suzanne Heathcote and is set to return to our screens in April 2020.

So what can we expect from season three? Here’s everything you need to know…

When does Killing Eve season three start?

In the UK, Killing Eve will begin on BBC iPlayer on Monday 13th April – the day after it launches in America. New episodes will then be available to stream every Monday from 6am.

The show will also hit BBC One just under a week later, with the first episode on Sunday 19th April at 9pm and new episodes following each Sunday at 9pm.

For fans in the US, the show will air on BBC America from Sunday 12th April at 9pm.

Is there a trailer for Killing Eve season three?

Yes! And it looks like Villanelle is dealing with her “breakup” as well as you’d expect her to…

Will there be more Killing Eve?

Yes! Killing Eve was renewed for a third season in April 2019, before the second season had even aired in the UK, and it’s already confirmed for a fourth season .

The showrunner for season four will be Laura Neal.

What happened at the end of Killing Eve season two?

The Killing Eve season two finale was a typically brutal affair, with assassin Villanelle apparently shooting Eve dead inside a Roman ruin after the MI6 operative refused to run away with her.

It was a shocking end to a season, which saw Head of Russia at MI6 Carolyn Martens manipulate Villanelle into killing secret serial killer Aaron Peel, as well as Eve leaving her colleague Hugo bleeding to death and murdering Villanelle’s handler with an axe, no less.

What can we expect in Killing Eve season three?

Will Eve survive? If she does, will she ever forgive Villanelle? Will we find out more about Villanelle’s past? Does Hugo die? And if he lives, will he ever forgive Eve? There are a lot of questions that need answering.

Here’s a teaser from the BBC: “The third series continues the compelling cat and mouse story of two women with brutal pasts now trying desperately to live their lives without the other. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead. As for Eve, the ex-MI6 operative is hiding in plain sight, hoping that Villanelle will never find her.

“All seems fine until a shocking death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances. And perhaps a share of their souls.”

Which cast members are returning for Killing Eve season three?

Jodie Comer will reprise her role as Villanelle, and Sandra Oh will be back as Eve Polastri. Also confirmed to return are Fiona Shaw (as Carolyn Martens), Kim Bodnia (as Konstantin), Owen McDonnell as a (now very traumatised) Niko Polastri, and Sean Delaney as Kenny Stowton.

But there are also some exciting new additions to the cast! Dame Harriet Walter is joining Killing Eve, as are Danny Sapini, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.

No word yet on whether Edward Bluemel will be back as Hugo; so did he not survive his stomach wound?

Other characters who have been killed off and definitely won’t be returning are Aaron Peel (played by Henry Lloyd-Hughes), Raymond (Adrian Scarborough), Julian (Julian Barratt) and Gemma (Emma Pierson).

“Sorry baby, xoxo.”

Who wrote Killing Eve season three?

Killing Eve season three is getting a brand new female showrunner in the form of Suzanne Heathcote, who has previously written two episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.

She takes over from Call the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell, who penned series season two.

The first series of Killing Eve was written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame, who continues to be an executive producer on the show.

Waller-Bridge said of Heathcote’s takeover: “I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season three. We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands.”

How did Killing Eve create the psychopathic Villanelle?

The show’s creators brought in a psychiatrist called Dr Mark Freestone to flesh out the character of assassin Villanelle and explore her obsession with Eve.