When is The Nest on TV? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

The writer of BBC1’s Bafta-winning drama Three Girls is back with The Nest, a new thriller. Set in Glasgow and following a wealthy couple and the teenage girl they ask to carry their baby, it will be a fraught portrait of a city (and relationships) divided.

Who’s in the cast and when will it air on TV? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Nest on TV?

Five-part drama The Nest began on Sunday 22nd March at 9pm on BBC One.

The final two episodes will air back-to-back this Easter holiday: episode four will air as expected at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday 12th April (Easter Sunday), while episode will air the evening after episode four, on Monday 13th April (Easter Monday) at 9pm on BBC One – instead of the following Sunday.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! And it looks like things get pretty dark…

The BBC has announced that Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Gentleman Jacks’ Sophie Rundle will lead the cast. The two will play couple Dan and Emily, with Compston set to use his native Scottish accent in the drama.

Newcomer Mirren Mack will play Kaya, the girl who offers to have the pair’s child.

Shirley Henderson (Stan and Ollie), Katie Leung (Chimerica), David Hayman (Fisherman’s Friends), Fiona Bell (Shetland), James Harkness (Wild Rose), Bailey Patrick (Good Omens), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), Paul Brannigan (Under The Skin) and Samuel Small (Game of Thrones) are also set to star.

What is The Nest about?

The Nest is a Glasgow-set surrogacy thriller which explores the life-changing consequences of a wealthy couple asking a teenage girl to carry their baby.

Dan and Emily are madly in love and have been trying for a baby for years – with an enormous house in the poshest area of the Glasgow area, the only thing missing from their perfect lives is a child.

By chance, the couple meet 18-year-old Kaya who lives at the other end of town and whose life is a lot more precarious than theirs. Kaya agrees to carry their baby, but there’s a mystery around who Kaya really is and what has brought her into the couples lives.

“Can the dreams of Kaya, Emily and Dan be fulfilled or have all three embarked on a relationship of mutually assured destruction?” asks the synopsis.

“The Nest forces an emotionally combustible confrontation between two Glasgows,” says writer Nicole Taylor, “and it’s the story I’ve wanted to tell all my life.”

Who wrote The Nest?

The Nest is written by Nicole Taylor, who penned the five-time Bafta-winning BBC drama Three Girls about the Rochdale grooming scandal.

Taylor’s previous credits also include The C Word starring Sheridan Smith and the film Wild Rose starring Julie Walters.

Where is The Nest filmed, and where is the real-life house?

The Nest is filmed in and around Glasgow, in Scotland. Dan and Emily’s huge and dreamy home, with a waterfront view from their floor-to-ceiling windows, is on the Rosneath Peninsula.

The peninsula has been a popular destination for wealthy Glaswegians to set up home since the Victorian era.

The real-life house is Cape Cove, a luxury holiday beach house on the shore of Loch Long. It sleeps ten with five bedrooms, and has a large open plan living space and kitchen.

The house even has its own private pebbled beach and jetty (which Emily makes full use of when she goes wild swimming in the mornings).