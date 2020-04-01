Doctor Who’s Master actor Sacha Dhawan joins Spyfall fan watchalong

Doctor Who fan watchalongs have become all the rage during the current coronavirus pandemic – and now another star has confirmed that he’ll be taking part in one of the live events.

Sacha Dhawan, who played the Master in the recently concluded 12th series of the beloved sci-fi series, confirmed on Twitter that he would be joining in with a rewatch of Spyfall Parts 1 and 2 tonight.

The watchalong will begin at 7pm, just two days after the most recent rewatch – of series five episode Vincent and the Doctor.

And writing on Twitter, Dhawan said, “Hey guys, you up for watching this with me? Will be tweeting live! Much love to everyone, hope you’re keeping well and safe.”

Hey guys, you up for watching this with me? Will be tweeting live! Much love to everyone, hope you’re keeping well and safe x #DoctorWho @DoctorWho_BBCA https://t.co/oaVw4LxJ8k — Sacha Dhawan (@sacha_dhawan) April 1, 2020

Dhawan won plenty of praise for his performance in the episodes – for much of Part 1 he appears to be playing a character called ‘O’ before in a twist ending he announces that he has been the Master, the greatest nemesis of the Doctor, all along.

Part 1 originally aired on New Year’s Day this year, with the second instalment broadcast the following weekend.

Previous episodes to have received the watchalong treatment during the lockdown so far include series one episode Rose and the 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor – with further watchalongs being planned for the future.

And here at RadioTimes.com we’ve arranged a watchalong of a popular episode of Who spin-off series Torchwood this Thursday (2nd April) – with Captain Jack himself John Barrowman joining along via his Twitter account.