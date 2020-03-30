Fans react to Ozark series 3: “literally the best series on Netflix”

After an almost two-year wait, hit crime drama Ozark finally returned for a third series on Netflix on Friday — and with the country currently in lockdown, many fans have already binged their way through the latest run.

Advertisement

The series, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, introduced a number of new characters for the third season — and it appears to have gone down a treat with viewers so far.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

A host of fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the new episodes, with the show attracting praise for its performances, storyline and especially for its shock ending.

One fan tweeted, “Ozark series 3 has blown my mind… literally the best series on Netflix” while another added that the “third season of #Ozark is definitely the best one.”

Ozark series 3 has blown my mind… literally the best series on Netflix ????????#ozark pic.twitter.com/SBnXjbZpK2 — Ciaran Keohane (@ciaran_keohane) March 30, 2020

Another viewer said that while she hadn’t been a huge fan of the show’s earlier seasons, the latest run was a step up, describing it as “get-up-at-5AM-so-I-can watch-an-episode-before-the-kids-wake-up amazing.”

I thought the first season of #Ozark was mediocre wanna be prestige TV. The second season built into something legitimately worth watching. This third season, so far, is get-up-at-5AM-so-I-can watch-an-episode-before-the-kids-wake-up amazing. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) March 30, 2020

And another praised the show’s treatment of female characters, writing, “They are there to show their smarts, their brains and their guts. Thanks for making females humans. Great series!”

What I like about #Ozark is that the females aren't there to showcase their boobs or their booties. They are there to show their smarts, their brains and their guts. Thanks for making females humans. Great series!! — Iris (@IrisHofle) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, fans were left shaken by the ending — with many immediately wanting to know when a fourth series might be expected to arrive on the streaming platform.

One viewer went as far as to say “The last episode of Ozark season 3 might have been one of the best season finales in TV history” while another claimed, “I’m going to need Season 4 of #Ozark to hurry up, because I’m not sure how we are supposed to wait & see what happens next after that crazy, unpredictable, adrenaline rush of a season & THAT ENDING!”

Okay I’m going to need Season 4 of #Ozark to hurry up, because I’m not sure how we are supposed to wait & see what happens next after that crazy, unpredictable, adrenaline rush of a season & THAT ENDING! My heart rate should return to normal any time now. Well done, as always. pic.twitter.com/HPwdIHQ6dT — Jane Blatz (@Jane_Blatz) March 30, 2020

Advertisement

Ozark seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix now