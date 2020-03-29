When is The Last Kingdom season 4 released on Netflix? Cast, trailer and plot

Shield walls at the ready! Netflix’s historical drama The Last Kingdom, based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novel series, is back for a fourth season.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Last Kingdom series four – including the release date, cast, plot info and latest news on the series.

When is The Last Kingdom season 4 released on Netflix?

The Last Kingdom season four arrives on Netflix on Sunday 26th April 2020.

The show’s renewal was announced in December 2018 via The Last Kingdom’s official Twitter page. In April 2019, Netflix confirmed that filming had begun on the 10 new episodes – and now we have the air date!

What is The Last Kingdom about?

Set in the 9th century AD, the series is based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novels, with each season following the events of two books. Our hero is Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon who is raised by Danes, after they kidnap him as a young boy.

However, Uhtred is later betrayed and the Danes come to believe that he killed his adoptive father, the Danish warlord Ragnar the Elder. Uhtred is forced to travel to Wessex, the only one of the seven kingdoms (which make up what we now think of as England) that isn’t in Danish control.

Once arrived, he offers his assistance — including knowledge of the Danes’ battle strategies — to the Wessex king, Alfred.

What will happen in season 4 – and who is in the cast?

Check out our full cast and character profiles for season four of The Last Kingdom.

The Pagan Lord, published in 2013 and the next book to be adapted for the series, jumps ahead a decade — which means a fresh batch of young actors, including Uhtred’s children by Gisela.

Finn Elliot and Ruby Hartley have been cast as Young Uhtred and Stiorra respectively, who challenge their father by taking polar opposite paths in life.

Alexander Dreymon is set to return as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who finally returns to his ancestral lands of Bebbanburg to challenge his uncle Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson.

Many familiar faces from previous seasons are also returning, including Ian Hart (Father Beocca), Toby Regbo (Aethelred), Emily Cox (Brida), Timothy Innes (King Edward), Eliza Butterworth (Aelswith), Mark Rowley (Finan), Millie Brady (Aethelflaed), Magnus Bruun (Cnut) and Jeppe Beck Laursen (Haesten).

Netflix has also confirmed that Prime Suspect 1973 star Stefanie Martini will join the cast as Eadith, “Aethelred’s new love conquest,” while Jamie Blackley (The Halcyon, If I Stay) will play her brother, Eardwulf.

Is there a trailer for The Last Kingdom season 4?

Yes – and it showcases battles the scale of which has never been seen before in the series, with footage of sieges and brutal clashes in open fields.

Early on in the trailer, we see Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) at a low ebb: “I’ve lost my home, I’ve lost my name… I’m no longer Uhtred of Bebbanburg,” he insists.

But with Uhtred’s rightful home glimpsed several times throughout, could this finally be the season that sees him succeed in his quest to reclaim it?

We also have a first-look behind-the-scenes image from season four… here’s the production team working with the cast on a night-shoot:

Where can I catch up on The Last Kingdom?

All three seasons are available to stream exclusively on Netflix. If you don’t fancy watching the old episodes again, you can refresh your memory of the story so far with our full recap of season one, two and three.

Why can’t I watch The Last Kingdom on BBC iPlayer?

Although the show originally started out on BBC Two (and BBC America, for US viewers), since series three it has been made solely for Netflix by Carnival Films, the producers of Downton Abbey.