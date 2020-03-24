While it’s a long way off from being a genuine biopic, Netflix’s dark murder mystery Freud has garnered many fans around the world.

The Austrian original series follows Sigmund Freud in the days before he established psychoanalysis, as he investigates a gruesome murder with a detective and a medium.

Here’s everything you need to know about whether the series will return…

When is Freud season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix are yet to announce whether there will be a second season of Freud, but we will update this page with more information as it comes in.

What is Freud on Netflix about?

The first season of Freud sees the psychologist at a difficult stage in his life; he is struggling to make a name for himself, his theories are yet to gain any prominence and he is also battling a serious cocaine addiction.

Freud (Robert Finster) becomes involved in a murder investigation when a grievously injured woman is brought to him for aid, ultimately passing away soon after.

With help from psychic medium Fleur Salomé (Ella Rumpf) and police officer Alfred Kiss (Georg Friedrich), he begins to look into who caused the woman’s death, uncovering a conspiracy in the process.

What will happen in Freud season 2?

Without giving too much away, the first season of Freud offers answers on the murderous conspiracy at its core, so a second season has the potential to branch off in a completely different direction.

As Freud sets up his own medical practice, he will encounter plenty of patients with interesting stories to tell, any one of which could launch him into his next big investigation.

Who is in the cast of Freud?

The cast of Netflix’s Freud is comprised largely of Austrian actors, including Robert Finster (Walking on Sunshine), Ella Rumpf (Raw) and Georg Friedrich (Wild Mouse) in the lead roles of, respectively, Sigmund Freud, Fleur Salomé and Alfred Kiss.