BBC brings back classic dramas including Jed Mercurio’s Cardiac Arrest

The broadcaster will also be showing reruns of some of its classic drama adaptations of texts currently on the exam syllabus

Jed Mercurio

Jed Mercurio’s Cardiac Arrest is one of many classic BBC dramas which will return to schedules in the coming months, as the broadcaster looks to entertain the public during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cardiac Arrest, the medical drama that aired for three series between 1994 and 1996, will be shown again in addition to other popular dramas including The Cops, Party Animals and Between the Lines.

The series starred Andrew Lancel and Helen Baxendale, and drew on creator Mercurio’s own experiences working as a junior doctor at a Wolverhampton hospital.

Mercurio—who went on to create huge BBC dramas Line of Duty and Bodyguard—was still a doctor when the show aired and was written under the pseudonym John MacUre.

Meanwhile, the BBC will also be airing some of its classic drama adaptations of texts currently on the exam syllabus, including King Lear, starring Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson and directed by Sir Richard Eyre, and Russell T Davies’ adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Also included are Tess Of The D’Urbervilles, starring Gemma Arterton, Great Expectations, starring Gillian Anderson and Ray Winstone, and JB Priestley’s An Inspector Calls.

New drama series to look forward to on the BBC include the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s acclaimed novel Normal People, the latest series of hit thriller Killing Eve, and The Luminaries—an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name by Eleanor Catton which will star Eva Green.

