Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. David Tennant’s Around The World in 80 Days latest series to halt production

David Tennant’s Around The World in 80 Days latest series to halt production

The drama series is going into hiatus for at least a month amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis

David Tennant (7)

Published:

Production on the new Around The World in 80 Days series starring David Tennant has been suspended amid the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

Filming had been taking place in South Africa, but according to Deadline the cast and crew have now returned home with the suspension expected to last at least a month.

Simon Crawford Collins, boss of  Slim Film + Television (the production company behind the series) said, “We’ll crawl over hot coals to make our shows, but there comes a point when you go: this isn’t fair on the teams and their families back at home. We’ve got to call a temporary hiatus and look after everyone and get them home.

“We’re trying to pause things in the most effective way so we can launch back into production as soon as the mists clear.”

However, another project from the same production company is continuing with production for the time being.

Mystic, which is an adaptation of Stacy Gregg’s Pony Club Secrets books and is being made for CBBC is continuing its shoot in New Zealand, with Crawford Collins claiming, “If we can keep going safely, we should.”

Advertisement

A whole host of big-budget TV shows and film projects have seen their production schedules derailed by the ongoing pandemic as it continues to dominate the headlines.

Tags

All about Around the World in 80 Days

David Tennant 80 Days
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Wild Highlands Coffee (500G) bag

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 35% off three bags of coffee with free delivery!

With this exclusive deal you can discover unique blends of Wild Highlands coffee

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Ant and Dec

Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead without studio audience, ITV confirms

Euro 2020

Coronavirus in sport: Live updates - Olympic torch relay continues

Coronavirus football

Coronavirus in football: Live updates - Premier League postponement extended

Neighbours

Neighbours shuts down production due to coronavirus pandemic