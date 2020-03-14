Netflix shows including Stranger Things suspend production due to coronavirus

Streaming platform Netflix has opted to suspend production on all of its scripted projects in the US and Canada as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the film and TV industry.

Hit sci-fi series Stranger Things and upcoming Ryan Murphy film The Prom are among the projects to be affected – with the shut downs set to last for at least two weeks from Monday 16th March.

The streaming platform’s projects currently filming outwith North America are being assessed on a case by case basis – including fantasy series The Witcher, which is currently prepping for a second season.

Meanwhile US network FX has taken similar measures as it attempts to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

Production on shows including Donald Glover’s highly acclaimed comedy series Atlanta and the fourth run of Noah Hawley’s anthology series Fargo have both been put on hold, as have drama Snowfall and upcoming comic book adaptation Y: The Last Man.

As with Netflix, the delays will last for at least two weeks – although there’s a chance this could be extended as the situation continues to develop.

Several films and TV shows have had their production and release schedules thrown into disarray as a result of the global outbreak – including blockbuster films such as James Bond movie No Time To Die and Disney’s live-action Mulan remake.

