Uma Thurman to star in new drama for Apple TV+

She will play a prominent businesswoman in the thriller series

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Uma Thurman arrives at the 2020 Hollywood For The Global Ocean Gala Honoring HSH Prince Albert II Of Monaco at Palazzo di Amore on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman will star in a new drama series for Apple TV+.

The Pulp Fiction icon will play the lead in Suspicion, a thriller which follows a prominent American businesswoman whose 21-year-old son gets kidnapped from an upmarket hotel.

His abduction is caught on camera and goes viral online, with four British guests at the hotel quickly becoming prime suspects.

Suspicion will also star Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of SHIELD), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Georgina Campbell (His Dark Materials), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion) and Angel Coulby (Merlin).

The series is a remake of an award-winning Israeli series titled False Flag, created by Maria Feldman and Amit Cohen.

The US version will be directed by Chris Long, whose previous work includes acclaimed Cold War drama The Americans, while Rob Williams (The Man in the High Castle) will serve as showrunner.

Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 with star-studded series including The Morning Show, which bagged Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon nominations at this year’s Golden Globes.

More recent additions to the service include Kumail Nanjiani’s Little America, M Night Shyamalan’s Servant and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet from the creators of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Apple TV+ is available for £4.99/month.

All about Suspicion (Apple TV)

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
