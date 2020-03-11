Accessibility Links

BBC announce change to schedule for coronavirus special

You can have your questions answered

Coronavirus

Published:

On Thursday 11th March, BBC Two will change its schedule to allow two special programmes on air because of the coronavirus outbreak.

At 9am, the BBC News at 9 show will be replaced by Coronavirus: Your Questions Answered.

During the show which will also air on the BBC News Channel and Radio 5 Live, Rachel Burden and Fergus Walsh will be taking questions from viewers about the virus, which has since been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Those who wish to submit questions can do so via #BBCYourQuestions, yourquestions@bbc.co.uk or by texting 85058, where normal message rates will apply.

Later in the day, BBC Newsroom Live will be shortened for a second instalment of Coronavirus: Your Questions Answered.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, Jenny Harries, will answer viewers’ questions on the outbreak.

The same contact methods above can be used.

