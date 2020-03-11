BBC announce change to schedule for coronavirus special

On Thursday 11th March, BBC Two will change its schedule to allow two special programmes on air because of the coronavirus outbreak.

At 9am, the BBC News at 9 show will be replaced by Coronavirus: Your Questions Answered.

During the show which will also air on the BBC News Channel and Radio 5 Live, Rachel Burden and Fergus Walsh will be taking questions from viewers about the virus, which has since been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Those who wish to submit questions can do so via #BBCYourQuestions, yourquestions@bbc.co.uk or by texting 85058, where normal message rates will apply.

Later in the day, BBC Newsroom Live will be shortened for a second instalment of Coronavirus: Your Questions Answered.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England, Jenny Harries, will answer viewers’ questions on the outbreak.

The same contact methods above can be used.