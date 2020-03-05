Elisabeth Moss will make her directorial debut in The Handmaid’s Tale season four

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss is set to take on a brand new role – that of director.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moss will make her directorial debut with the upcoming fourth season of the show, which is based on the iconic Margaret Atwood novel of the same name.

She is set to helm the third episode of the new instalment, which follows the harrowing story of June, trapped in the totalitarian regime of Gilead.

Of her new role, Moss said: “Leading and executive producing this show the past 3 years has been such a joy and I’ve had the incredible gift of learning so much from the directors we’ve had on this show.

“I can’t wait to try my hand at working with my collaborators from this new perspective because I am lucky to have the best cast and crew in the world.”

She added: “My only hurdle may be working with the lead actress who I hear can be incredibly demanding. Wish me luck.”

Executive producer Warren Littlefield has previously stated that the show doesn’t have a “definitive out” at the moment, meaning season four is not intended to be the last.

Moss has recently starred in the Universal horror film The Invisible Man, which scored a strong review from RadioTimes.com.

The Handmaid’s Tale airs on Channel 4 in the UK and is available to stream on NOW TV