“There are a lot of things that could go wrong,” explained Levison before his trek, in which he came face to face with armed robbers and crocodiles.

“I’ve spent a bit of time researching predator behaviour,” Levison added ahead of his trip. “But if I’m down by the banks getting some water in the evening, you never know what’s lurking in the depths. The crocodiles may be hungry.”

Meet crocodiles he did. In advance footage, see how Levison reacts as he spots one of the reptiles on the bank of the river in Uganda:

On his journey, Levison tackled 100 miles per week and was joined by local guides who tried to keep him safe and help him communicate with border officials, local villagers and tribal chiefs.

This epic trek forced Levison to test himself to the limits. He also raised money for charities – Space for Giants, Tusk, AMECA and the Army Benevolent Fund.

