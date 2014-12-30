Walking the Nile: Watch Channel 4's new explorer encounter a crocodile in Uganda
First look at explorer Levison Wood on his trek along the longest river in the world
In November 2013 explorer Levison Wood set out on a nine-month walk along the River Nile, 4,250 miles though the wilds of Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Sudan and Egypt.
This seven million step journey took the ex-soldier through jungles, savannah, deserts, cities and war zones.
“There are a lot of things that could go wrong,” explained Levison before his trek, in which he came face to face with armed robbers and crocodiles.
“I’ve spent a bit of time researching predator behaviour,” Levison added ahead of his trip. “But if I’m down by the banks getting some water in the evening, you never know what’s lurking in the depths. The crocodiles may be hungry.”
Meet crocodiles he did. In advance footage, see how Levison reacts as he spots one of the reptiles on the bank of the river in Uganda:
On his journey, Levison tackled 100 miles per week and was joined by local guides who tried to keep him safe and help him communicate with border officials, local villagers and tribal chiefs.
This epic trek forced Levison to test himself to the limits. He also raised money for charities – Space for Giants, Tusk, AMECA and the Army Benevolent Fund.
