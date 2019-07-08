Due for release in the Summer of 2020 and produced by Noah Media Group, the film will give an inside view into Charlton's career and the legacy of the Republic of Ireland team. Deadline reports that Jack Charlton's son, John Charlton, said he was "delighted to be working with Noah Media Group on what will be the definitive film on my father's life".

Pete Thomas of Euro 2016: Sounds of the Summer will be directing alongside Gabriel Clarke, who told Deadline that it "is a privilege to team up with the Charlton family and so many of those who made it possible to get to the heart of this funny, emotional and inspiring story". Torquil Jones and John McKenn will be producing, having previously worked with Clarke on Bobby Robson: More than a Manager and Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans's respectively. Broadcaster and former Republic of Ireland captain Andy Townsend will be executive producer.