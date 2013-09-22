"The climate suits me, and London has the greatest serious music that you can hear any day of the week in the world – you think it's going to be Vienna or Paris or somewhere, but if you go to Vienna or Paris and say, 'Let's hear some good music', there isn't any."

The TV naturalist went on to extoll the virtues of his home city: "London has fine museums, the British Library is one of the greatest library institutions in the world... It's got everything you want, really." That's coming from the man who's visited the depths of Africa, the hidden corners of South America and the Australian outback.

But that doesn't mean Attenborough is ready to put his feet up at home just yet. In a recent interview with Radio Times, he confirmed his intention to continue making programmes for the forseeable future: "I don’t ever want to stop work. Sure, something’s going to wear out some time and I won’t be able to do it, but while I can – and people want me to, and people look at the result – I’m delighted to work."

More like this

Sir David's latest series Rise of Animals continues on Fridays at 9pm on BBC2

Advertisement

Travel the world like David Attenborough with Radio Times Travel, see here for holidays