Watch Paul McCartney tease epic six-part documentary series in first look trailer

Paul McCartney has signalled that production is underway on an epic six-part documentary series about his musical journey with the help of famed music producer Rick Rubin.

Deadline reports that McCartney is joining forces with Rubin on the series which will be a “behind-the-scenes magical mystery tour” of his entire career.

The project has been teased with a trailer, on which McCartney explains why The Beatles’ songs were so classic.

“We realised we were writing songs that were memorable, not because we wanted them to be memorable, but because we had to remember them,” he laughs.

Details about where the documentary series will screen are not yet known, but it’s likely to launch on a streaming platform such as Netflix or Apple TV+.

The process of selling the series is underway now, with Endeavor Content handling worldwide sales.

The producers include Frank Marshall, who just directed The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, and Jeff Pollack. The series is untitled and will mark the first time that the original masters for The Beatles’ music have ever left Abbey Road Studios.

McCartney’s latest album, McCartney III, is launched on Friday.

Recorded during the first Lockdown in 2020 (or “Rockdown” as he dubbed it), McCartney said of the album: “Each day I’d start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up; it was a lot of fun. It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing. I had no idea this would end up as an album.”

Def Jam Records co-founder Rubin is the famed producer who helped revitalise the late career of Johnny Cash with his stripped-down American Recordings albums.

