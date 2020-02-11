Here's everything you need to know about The Metro: A Rail Life Story...

What is The Metro: A Rail Life Story about?

The final episode of the four-part series showcases the Metro system dealing with its busiest day of the year thanks to the Great North Run. Station delivery manager Lynn Dickinson is a pro at overseeing the event, but anew and untested station in South Shields will put her skills to the test. It's also a big day for Colin Burgin-Plews, one of the event's regular runners, who'll be running in tribute to a friend.

The series is narrated by Zoe Hakin.

Where is The Metro: A Rail Life Story filmed?

The series is filmed all over the Tyne and Wear Metro system, located in North East England and serving Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead, South Tyneside, North Tyneside and Sunderland. The metro initially opened between 1980 and 1984.

When is The Metro: A Rail Life Story on ITV?

The final episode of The Metro: A Rail Life Story airs on Tuesday 11th February on ITV at 7.30pm.