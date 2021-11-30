Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish return for second season of Men in Kilts
The Outlander stars are back for another instalment of their travel show.
Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s travel series Men in Kilts will be back for a second season, StarzPlay has announced.
The Outlander stars joined forces for the show – Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham – earlier this year, with the actors travelling across Scotland to explore their rich family histories.
StarzPlay has now renewed the show for a second run, which will see the duo drive across New Zealand over the course of six episodes.
“They will revel in the Scottish influence of New Zealand, while diving into its own history,” the StarzPlay series teased.
The Scottish actors are best known for starring in historical drama Outlander, with Heughan playing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser and McTavish playing war chieftain Dougal MacKenzie from seasons one to three, before taking on the role of his illegitimate son William MacKenzie in season five.
Outlander fans have been waiting patiently for the show’s return since season five aired back in May 2020, with StarzPlay confirming a release date for season six last week.
The new episodes are expected to arrive on our screens early next year, with season six adapting material from Diana Gabaldon’s sixth novel in the Outlander franchise – A Breath of Snow and Ashes.
Earlier this year, a first-look script page was shared from the upcoming season, teasing “tension” and “twists” to come in the very first episode.
The first season of Men in Kilts is available to stream on StarzPlay via Amazon Prime Video.