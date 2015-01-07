The Winterwatch team Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Martin Hughes-Games will be back on our screens soon (9pm January 19 on BBC2), exploring how golden eagles, otters and red squirrels adapt to survive Britain’s harsh winter conditions.

Filming will take place once again in the breathtaking Cairngorm Mountains in Scotland, where crew will capture these fascinating creatures in the wild using military-grade thermal imaging to uncover the nocturnal behaviour of grey seals, wading birds and roosting rooks.