Gaga revealed that she faces PTSD during a programme in the US where she visited a centre for homeless LGBTQ youth in New York, before posting a moving letter on her Born This Way Foundation website. "There is a lot of shame attached to mental illness, but it’s important that you know that there is hope and a chance for recovery," she wrote.

Previously, she has spoken about her experience of rape and sexual assault.

But Morgan dismissed her openness about the impact of these crimes, insisting that they are no more than "allegations" because she did not file any police reports.

Gaga responded with dignity – and with an offer to educate him about why women don't report rape (probably because the first reaction is not to believe it – looking at you, Mr Morgan).

Gaga really took the high road.

But after it looked like the whole thing was being firmed up, and Gaga had agreed to the interview, he put his foot in it but making a joke: "I'll press my meat suit". Not really a time for joking, Mr Morgan...

He has since shut up on Twitter, so the interview is presumably still on. This should be interesting.