The episode – called Death – was due to air at 9pm on Monday November 18 on Sky1 but will be replaced by episode one from the series. Fronted by the buffoonish Pilkington, the pulled episode is expected to be shown at a later date.

“In light of the recent events we felt that it would be inappropriate to transmit the show at this time. In its place, we will be giving you another chance to see the first episode of the series,” said a statement on the Sky website.

The series has been a good performer for the broadcaster, pulling in more than 1 million viewers per episode under consolidated figures.

