A teaser clip of tonight’s episode shows the aftermath of the trio’s edibles experience, as they attempt Goat Yoga with Gino and Fred Sirieix sporting pink spandex and a gold mankini respectively.

Fred giggles as Gino tries to chat with his goat neighbours, while Gordon Ramsay comments: “You two are as high as a kite.”

One goat finds the exercises too relaxing however Gino finds an accident on his mat. Although stretching whilst surrounded by goats is "proven to make you happier and raise your spirits", the chefs leave the session hungry instead.

Episode three also follows Gordon, Gino and Fred as they dig for fresh clams on the Pacific coast, before paddle boarding and cooking up a specialty seafood stew with the help of local fish suppliers.

The trio then head to a Napa Valley vineyard via hot air balloon, despite Gino's fear of heights, to try local chardonnays, before visiting San Francisco's China Town – one of the oldest outside of China.

Whilst visiting a local fortune cookie factory during the Autumn Moon Festival, Gordon, Gino and Fred compete to see who can make the most fortune cookies in 60 seconds – who will be the winner? You'll have to tune in to find out.

Gordon Gino & Fred: American Road Trip continues on Thursday 16th April at 9pm on ITV.