The four-part series will see the Nick Fury actor shed light on 400 years of human trafficking and the millions of Africans who were shipped to the Americas.

Featuring Guardian writer Afua Hirsch, and investigative journalist Simcha Jacobovici, the documentary is set to give viewers a better understanding of the transatlantic slave trade.

How to watch Enslaved

Episode one, titled "A People Stolen" airs on BBC Two on Sunday October 11th at 9pm.

The episode will be available to watch on catch up on BBC iPlayer once it has been broadcast.

Episode two "A Precious Cargo" will follow straight after on BBC Two at 10pm.

What is Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade about?

Enslaved sheds new light on 400 years of human trafficking.

Over 12 million people were kidnapped and sold into slavery. At least two million perished en-route at sea. Using new technology, such as advanced 3D mapping and ground-penetrating radar, to locate and examine sunken slave ships on three continents, the series reveals an entirely new perspective on the history of the transatlantic slave trade.

At dive sites that include the UK, the Caribbean and Florida, Samuel L, Jackson, Afua Hirsch, and Simcha Jacobovici, follow an experienced team of deep-sea divers as they search for and locate ships that sank drowning the enslaved humans aboard.

Meanwhile on land, experts investigate the stories behind related locations, in Ghana, England and the Americas.

Enslaved with Samuel L Jackson BBC

Each episode follows separate story lines: the location and investigation of sunken slave ships, and a historical analysis of the transatlantic slave trade led by the trio.

Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two, said: “I had the privilege to meet with Samuel L Jackson, Afua Hirsch and Simcha Jacobovici at the start of their production last year and I was determined to bring their essential, hugely ambitious and important series to the BBC. These are stories that demand to be told and which sit at the very centre of our shared history.”

Is there a trailer for Enslaved?

You can watch the BBC Two trailer here.

As the clip flashed from scenes of the ocean to a group of African drummers, Jackson says: "More than 12 million Africans were enslaved and trafficked."

He continues: "More than two million of our ancestors died at sea. The ocean holds stories that haven't been told."

Hirsch adds: "This is ground zero for the whole transatlantic slave trade."

Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade will air on BBC Two.