Since the film was announced towards the end of November, members of the public have launched a Change.org petition calling for the BBC to stop producing the show, with over 50,000 people having signed at the time of writing.

The organisation of the petition objects to the documentary on the basis that some people see the show as a "how-to-guide" to buy dogs "for the purpose of breeding and making money", however they also admit that they "don't know what kind of angle it's going to portray" just yet.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"There are thousands of dogs in shelters needing homes, we do not need a programme that promotes breeding and selling puppies as a get rich quick scheme or a career," they continue.

More like this

A BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "This observational documentary does not glamorise dog breeding, it responsibly examines the growing rise of young people entering the business and highlights the importance of good animal welfare, training and licensing."

"The production team are working closely with animal experts throughout to inform the audience of what constitutes good and bad practice," they added.

The documentary won the BBC Three Pitch at Sheffield Doc/Fest, which invites young filmmakers from the North of England to pitch in front of BBC commissioners and BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Find out what’s on with our TV Guide.