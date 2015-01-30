This year, the channel will take its first trip to Cuba to research the finned beasts. Other exotic global filming locations include New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa and the Arctic, as well as the USA.

Repeats will include Great White Serial Killer, about one shark that keeps returning to a Californian surfing beach at the same time of year to hunt, and Air Jaws – in which natural history producer Jeff Kurr goes on a two-year journey, using high tech underwater gadgetry and tracking devices, to try and find the missing mega-shark. Expect aerial attacks and nail-biting face-to-face action with great whites.

The action kicks off on July 5, see below for clips to whet your appetite:

