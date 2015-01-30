Discovery's Shark Week 2015 to be bigger than ever
The channel's seven-day celebration of the fiercest creature in the sea has turned into 'Summer of the Shark'
Discovery's celebration of sharks is going to be bigger than ever this year; programming events will kick off in early July and continue in August. While most of the programmes will run between July 5 - 12 (US), a new shark-oriented special will run over a weekend in August.
The long-running feature includes footage, documentaries and movies filmed in exotic locations. Originally intended to raise awareness for these powerful endangered creatures, Shark Week is shown in more than 72 countries and programmes range from investigating the habits of sharks and getting the ultimate shark footage on film, to gorier scenes – feeding time.
This year, the channel will take its first trip to Cuba to research the finned beasts. Other exotic global filming locations include New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa and the Arctic, as well as the USA.
Repeats will include Great White Serial Killer, about one shark that keeps returning to a Californian surfing beach at the same time of year to hunt, and Air Jaws – in which natural history producer Jeff Kurr goes on a two-year journey, using high tech underwater gadgetry and tracking devices, to try and find the missing mega-shark. Expect aerial attacks and nail-biting face-to-face action with great whites.
The action kicks off on July 5, see below for clips to whet your appetite:
