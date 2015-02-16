Then things get thrilling when a lion begins dragging the box away. Luckily the box gets caught in a bush, stopping the big cat in its tracks...

“We didn’t buy the box at Walmart, we brought in world-renowned experts to deal with the acrylic,” says Boone.

Boone spent six hours in the box, but says the first 20 minutes was most thrilling. "They were circling and figuring us out," explains Boone. "The next five hours was watching them doing their thing and watching their behaviour."

"To be so close and see the facial expressions, to smell them, the blood and the guts… it was the most incredible thing I’d ever seen," explains Boone.

“It’s not as accessible as shark diving,” says Boone, “please don’t try this yourselves”.

Watch Dinner with Big Cats at 8pm tonight on Nat Geo Wild (Sky 528).

